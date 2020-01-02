× Police chase involving stolen truck ends with crash in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A chase involving a stolen truck in Indianapolis ended when the suspect crashed the truck in Plainfield, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

PPD says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen, yellow Dodge Ram truck Thursday afternoon. IMPD called off the pursuit on the city’s west side when the driver went the wrong way on a ramp.

Roughly half an hour later, Plainfield police spotted the suspected truck and attempted to stop it before the driver crashed into another vehicle at U.S. 40 and Raceway Road in Plainfield.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen truck — a male — fled the scene on foot but was caught by Plainfield canines, according to PPD. A female passenger of the stolen truck remained inside the vehicle.

The driver of the stolen truck was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.