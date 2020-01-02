MLB pitching legend, Indiana native Don Larsen dies

Posted 9:52 am, January 2, 2020, by

Former New York Yankee Don Larsen is introduced during the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Baseball fans are mourning the loss of a pitching legend. Don Larsen died Wednesday, January 1 at age 90.

The Michigan City, Indiana native played for seven teams during his 14-year career in the majors. He played five of those seasons for the New York Yankees, and he won two World Series titles with the team.

On October 8, 1956, he was as good as any pitcher has ever been. He pitches a perfect game during the World Series. To this day he’s the only MLB player to ever do so.

