Juvenile in hospital after alleged accidental shooting by sibling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving juvenile siblings on the city’s south side.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2700 block of Chamberlin Drive on a report of a person shot around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the incident is being considered accidental in which one sibling shot another sibling.

The juvenile victim is reported to be in serious condition at this time.

This is a developing story.