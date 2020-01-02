× Jimmy Buffett will return to Ruoff Music Center in July

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Parrotheads, rejoice.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will bring their legendary party to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

“We are so excited to welcome Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band back to Indianapolis,” said Andrew Newport, General Manager of Ruoff Music Center. “We look forward to seeing all of the Parrotheads return with their colorful outfits and decorations, it does not get any more fun than this. Don’t miss the party!”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at LiveNation.com.

This will be Buffett’s 33rd performance in Noblesville.