Jimmy Buffett will return to Ruoff Music Center in July

Posted 7:35 am, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 07:36AM, January 2, 2020

Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Parrotheads, rejoice.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will bring their legendary party to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

“We are so excited to welcome Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band back to Indianapolis,” said Andrew Newport, General Manager of Ruoff Music Center. “We look forward to seeing all of the Parrotheads return with their colorful outfits and decorations, it does not get any more fun than this. Don’t miss the party!”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at LiveNation.com.

This will be Buffett’s 33rd performance in Noblesville.

