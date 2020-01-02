‘It was creepy’: Family accidentally cooks snake in oven while baking pizza

WAKE FOREST, N.C. – A North Carolina family had an extra topping with their pizza—a snake.

The Helm family didn’t know the snake was hiding in their oven while they prepared dinner, reports WRAL.

“I was queasy and it was creepy. There’s nothing good about find a smoking snake in your oven,” said Robert Helm.

“The oven started smoking. And I told my boys to back up so I can make sure nothing’s getting in a fire or anything could happen. And I looked closely and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that is a freakin’ snake,’” said Amber Helm.

“[The smell was] not good. Not good. Nobody likes snakes and nobody likes them when you find it burning in the oven,” said Robert Helm.

As you can imagine, the family ditched the pizza. Instead, they decided to go out to eat. Up next: giving the oven a deep clean.

“It’s in double, triple cleaning mode,” Robert Helm said. “I cleaned it through a cycle last night. It’s soaking now. The grill grates have been pulled.”

The family plans to bring in animal experts to find out where the snake came from and how it climbed into their oven in the first place.