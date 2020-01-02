FDA approves new drug to treat pancreatic cancer

Posted 8:22 am, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 08:25AM, January 2, 2020

Source: AstraZeneca / Merck via CNN

Pancreatic cancer patients in the United States now have a new treatment option.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved using Lynparza for maintenance treatment of the disease. The drug is already used to treat ovarian and breast cancer.

The medication is approved for pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors didn’t grow after at least 16 weeks of chemotherapy.

According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. surpassing breast cancer. They expect it to become the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. by the year 2020, surpassing colorectal cancer. That’s because it’s often not discovered until it’s in advanced stages.

Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis announced on Sunday that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

