× A rainy Friday for central Indiana, snow for the first weekend of 2020

Central Indiana will stay mild for the next 24 hours with highs in the 50s and up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night. The rain will fall ahead of a cold front that will move across the state this weekend. Rain will change to snow behind the front as temperatures fall Saturday and minor accumulation is possible, mainly north of I-70. After two dry days Sunday and Monday, we’ll have another chance for snow to accumulate on Tuesday.

On the average January is our coldest and sour snowiest month and our snow season is off to a fast start with more than ten inches having fallen so far. The good news is that we gain almost an hour of daylight by the end of the month.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Rain is likely through Friday.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

Light snow will fall Saturday.

Up to a half-inch of precipitation will fall this weekend.

More snow will fall Tuesday.

We gain 46 minutes of daylight by the end of the month.

We average 8.6″ of snow this month.

We have had more than ten inches of snow this season.

We have had three 1-inch snows this season.