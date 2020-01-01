Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 35 – Resolutions and Exercise

Posted 10:52 am, January 1, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It’s 2020, and nearly everyone likes to start out the new year making resolutions, and goals to conquer something new, lose weight, exercise more, etc.

However, as the months, weeks, or even days pass by, some of us seem to give up on those goals very quickly, often because we’ve made those goals unattainable.  According to a recent article written by Purdue School of Nursing Associate Professor Dr. Libby Richards, making small, realistic goals, and building up to higher goals is the key to a successful year in accomplishing your resolutions.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Richards about the key points of her article including exercise, goal setting, and much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like,  and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

