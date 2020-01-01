× First babies of the year welcomed at Indianapolis hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the new year, comes new babies.

Indianapolis area hospitals are sharing when the first baby of the year was born at their location. So far, the earliest baby of the decade was born at Ascension St. Vincent in Carmel. The baby was born at 12:07 Wednesday morning, just 30 minutes after their twin was born.

Other New Year’s Day babies include:

Eskenazi Health – 12:32 a.m.

A baby boy named Ace Moore of Indianapolis was born at 12:32 a.m. on Jan. 1, at the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. He weighed 8 lbs. and was 21.5 inches.

Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital – 2:59 a.m.

Community East – 4:17 a.m.

Franciscan Health – 5:14 a.m.

A baby boy named Jonah Engelhardt became the first baby born in 2020 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. He weighed 9 pounds and 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. Jonah is the son of Michele and Danny Engelhardt of Indianapolis. The newborn also has two big sisters.

Methodist – 7:06 a.m.

A baby girl named Eliza Genesis Sanchez Rodriquez was the first baby born at Methodist Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Eliza is the daughter of Carmen Rodriguez-Mendoza and Jorge Sanchez of Indianapolis.