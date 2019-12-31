× Police in Hendricks County investigating deadly SUV crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman Monday.

Officials confirmed a fatal accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on December 30 in the 5200 block of N CR 1000 E.

Police said an SUV went off the road and a woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Police identified the driver as 56-year-old Joella Johnson.

According to police, Johnson was unrestrained and partially ejected from the vehicle.