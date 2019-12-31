Police in Hendricks County investigating deadly SUV crash

Posted 10:33 am, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, December 31, 2019

File image (Getty Images)

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman Monday.

Officials confirmed a fatal accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on December 30 in the 5200 block of N CR 1000 E.

Police said an SUV went off the road and a woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Police identified the driver as 56-year-old Joella Johnson.

According to police, Johnson was unrestrained and partially ejected from the vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.