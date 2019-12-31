× Police arrest former correctional officer after trafficking investigation

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A former Indiana Department of Corrections employee was arrested Monday evening after an investigation into alleged attempted trafficking.

The department said the arrest comes after an investigation into allegations that Theresa Ciara Ann Addison attempted to traffic suspected suboxone and a cell phone into the grounds of the Putnamville Correctional Facility. The investigation was initiated by Correctional Police Officers of the Indiana Dept. of Correction, who were also assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Department.

When the investigation started, Addison was employed with the IDOC as a correctional officer at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility. Her employment was terminated the month the investigation began.

“We do not tolerate trafficking of any substance into our facilities and will aggressively work to prosecute any person who traffics – be they a citizen or an employee – to the fullest extent possible,” Brian Smith, Warden of the Putnamville Correctional Facility, said.

Addison was arrested on a warrant for alleged conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a cellular telephone, conspiracy to deal in a schedule III controlled substance, application fraud, and official misconduct. She was incarcerated at the Hendricks County Jail.