Police arrest former correctional officer after trafficking investigation

Posted 4:48 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, December 31, 2019

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A former Indiana Department of Corrections employee was arrested Monday evening after an investigation into alleged attempted trafficking.

The department said the arrest comes after an investigation into allegations that Theresa Ciara Ann Addison attempted to traffic suspected suboxone and a cell phone into the grounds of the Putnamville Correctional Facility. The investigation was initiated by Correctional Police Officers of the Indiana Dept. of Correction, who were also assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Department.

When the investigation started, Addison was employed with the IDOC as a correctional officer at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility. Her employment was terminated the month the investigation began.

“We do not tolerate trafficking of any substance into our facilities and will aggressively work to prosecute any person who traffics – be they a citizen or an employee – to the fullest extent possible,” Brian Smith, Warden of the Putnamville Correctional Facility, said.

Addison was arrested on a warrant for alleged conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a cellular telephone, conspiracy to deal in a schedule III controlled substance, application fraud, and official misconduct. She was incarcerated at the Hendricks County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.