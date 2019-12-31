Lyft offers free rides up to $10 on New Year’s Eve
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New Year’s Eve is supposed to be a night of celebration, but it also happens one of the most dangerous nights on the roadways.
That’s why it’s key to plan ahead. Before attending any festivities, choose a designated driver responsible for driving you and others home.
If that’s not an option, you have plenty of other choices, including calling a taxi or using a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.
Keep in mind, for those ride sharing services, there will most likely be a surge in prices after midnight. That’s the busy time for drivers so prices will most likely increase.
But some good news if you are a Lyft customer! The company partnered with Eskew Law and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple to offer free rides up to $10.
All you need to do is provide the promo code “JACKAPPLENYE” from Eskew Law’s website.
It’s good from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Lyft has confirmed that riders will not be able to schedule rides around midnight tonight and provided the following statement:
“We are looking forward to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient transportation to riders celebrating New Year’s Eve this year. This heightened demand during this busy night may cause some areas to experience higher prices and wait times as we incentivize drivers to head to areas with increased demand. With Lyft’s upfront pricing, riders are alerted when it’s busy and asked to confirm they accept the price before requesting a ride. We’re excited to be available to those in Indianapolis.”