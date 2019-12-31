× Jennings County man faces 11 counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities arrested a man for his alleged involvement in killing several dogs in Jennings County.

On December 30, deputies executed an arrest warrant on 30-year-old Cody Kreutzjans, of North Vernon, at his home for his involvement in killing several dogs.

The investigation began in February 2019 after several dead dogs were found in the northeastern part of Jennings County.

Investigators found evidence that directed them toward Kreutzjans as a suspect.

Kreutzjans is currently being held in the Jennings County Jail on $10,000 bond for 10 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman says he is glad to bring closure to this investigation and would like to thank the public for their help and assistance in this case.