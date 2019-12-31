× IndyGo: Free rides being offered on New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The IndyGo Board of Directors have approved free rides on New Year’s Eve to ensure all of the city’s residents have a safe and accessible travel option this holiday season.

According to IndyGo, rides will be free system-wide after 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. early New Year’s Day.

IndyGo said this is year marks the first time free rides are being offered on New Year’s Eve, and hopes residents take the opportunity to include public transit in their choices to celebrate responsibly.

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) said it is committed to connecting the community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable, and accessible mobility experiences.

According to a news release, the IndyGo Red Line is the nation’s first fully-battery electric bus rapid transit line, besides California, and provides 10-15 minute service to an average of 7,000 trips per day through the heart of Indianapolis.

For more information visit IndyGo’s website, follow them on Twitter, or call 317.635.3344.