Greyhound offers free bus ticket home to runaway children

Posted 8:27 am, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, December 31, 2019

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images for Fortune Magazine)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Greyhound is offering a free bus ticket home to runaway children with their “Home Free” program.

They teamed up with the National Runaway Safeline to make sure runaway kids have a way to get back to their families or legal guardians.

To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report, and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa).

The Home Free program can only be used twice by the same person.

Greyhound also provides a free ticket for the parent or legal guardian if the young person is under the age of 15.

If you or someone you know ran away and wants to come home or if you need help, call 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.