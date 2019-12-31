Flurries AM; windy and cold afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Windy morning! Sustained winds of 29mph this AM in Indianapolis and we'll stay windy all day with gusts up 40mph possible again. That'll keep our wind chills in the low 20s or even the teens throughout the day. The countdown to Spring 2020 is on... although it is sad to see. 79 days remain until Spring officially begins. Tracking snow from the north. South Bend will have a snowy day but anywhere south of Kokomo will hardly accumulate a quarter inch of snow for Tuesday. Expect a few flurries throughout the morning hours but any snow will be out of Central Indiana by about lunchtime. Broken clouds and cold air is what to expect for the afternoon. Heading out to ring in the new year? Coats needed! Temperatures will be right below freezing for the midnight celebration and wind chills will drop to the teens right after. Stay safe and make good choices! Wednesday looks pretty nice for the first day of January with plenty of sunshine and an above average high of 43°. More active after that pretty January 1st forecast. Rain returns for both Thursday and Friday with a wintry mix possible on Saturday.