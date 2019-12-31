× A cold end to the year for central Indiana and more snow is on the way

December will end with cold temperatures. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies for party goers ringing in the new year overnight with lows in the 20s. It will be a little warmer on New Year’s Day with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Our brief warm up will continue Thursday and Friday with rain and highs in the 50s. For the first weekend of the new year, highs will be near 40 degrees with rain changing to snow on Saturday. The could be some accumulation by Saturday night. We’ll have sunshine on Sunday and another chance for accumulating snow late Monday through Tuesday.

December was a mild, wet month with a few inches of snow.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Wednesday will be a warmer day.

Rain will develop late Thursday.

Rain is likely Friday.

Rain will change to snow Saturday.

Snow may accumulate by Saturday night.