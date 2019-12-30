Windy and damp Monday as temperatures drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Windy today! Already sustaining winds in the 20 mph range with gusts up to 40-45 mph. This could make driving conditions difficult, so be cautious on the roads today. We do have a Wind Advisory in a couple of our eastern counties but that's only until 7 a.m.

Temperatures started off in the 40s early this morning, but they'll just drop as we head through the morning. Temperatures will then stay pretty close to that 40-degree mark making for a somewhat seasonable afternoon. Records show that we are normally in the mid to upper 30s for highs this time of the year.

Here's a look at that hour-by-hour forecast that keeps us close to the 40-degree mark for lunchtime and most of the afternoon. As temperatures drop into the 30s today we'll look for rain showers to transition into snow flurries.

Live Guardian Radar has been very active the last few days! We've had at least a little bit of rain each day since Friday. Indianapolis picked up well over an inch of rain over that time period. Totals shouldn't go much higher as we only anticipate a few more showers over the course of the day. After that, the snow flurries move in and we really don't anticipate any major accumulations in Indiana. The shoveling snow will stay in Michigan and away from us in central Indiana.

Right around freezing for New Year's Eve midnight celebrations and an above average high of 42 on Wednesday. The first few days of 2020 will be above average. More rounds of rain start on Thursday with snow possible this weekend. We'll continue to track everything, so check back regularly as we near those active weather days.