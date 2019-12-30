Police search for 3 men who robbed restaurant on Indy’s south side at gunpoint

Posted 8:11 am, December 30, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for three men who robbed a restaurant on the south side of Indianapolis at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred on December 6 at 8:11 p.m. at Great Wall Restaurant, which is located at 3490 South Keystone Avenue.

IMPD says three black males entered the restaurant to pick up an order. One robber then pointed a black handgun at the employees and demanded money.

They fled the business in a red vehicle after getting cash.

If you can identify these robbers or know their whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.