Police search for 3 men who robbed restaurant on Indy’s south side at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for three men who robbed a restaurant on the south side of Indianapolis at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred on December 6 at 8:11 p.m. at Great Wall Restaurant, which is located at 3490 South Keystone Avenue.

IMPD says three black males entered the restaurant to pick up an order. One robber then pointed a black handgun at the employees and demanded money.

They fled the business in a red vehicle after getting cash.

If you can identify these robbers or know their whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.