× Mayor Hogsett to make announcement on police leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced that he will be joined by the IMPD leadership team for an announcement in the IMPD chief’s conference room at 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Current IMPD Chief Bryan Roach has already announced his intention to retire from the department this Friday after nearly three decades of service.

During a swearing in ceremony for IMPD’s most recent recruit class two weeks ago, Hogsett told CBS4 he views the naming of a new chief as one of the most important decisions he will make as mayor.

“I’m not going to be hasty about it because when you’re trying to find somebody to fill Bryan Roach’s shoes, that’s a very difficult decision to make, and I want it to be right. Now, I’m also sensitive to the fact that I don’t want to lose momentum, but I’m not above the possibility if we get to the end of the year and on Chief Roach’s retirement date naming an interim chief.”

Three years ago, in the waning days of 2016, then-Chief Troy Riggs announced he would be stepping down after a year on the job.

Hogsett appointed Deputy Chief Val Cunningham to oversee the department on an interim basis while the mayor conducted an internal search that led to Roach’s appointment three weeks later.

Roach presided over a period of great transition inside IMPD, from technological and investigative innovations to the hiring of hundreds of new police officers and revamping their training as well as expanding beat policing.

While overall crime has decreased on Roach’s watch, homicide statistics have remained stubbornly consistent.

The department and Hogsett’s office have been aware of Roach’s potential departure even before the recent mayoral election in November.

“I won’t delay unnecessarily,” Hogsett told CBS4 on December 16, “but I’m not going to be hasty about making probably the single most important decision any mayor can make at any time and that’s naming a police chief.”

Assistant Chief Randall Taylor acknowledged he had “thrown my hat into the ring” for the post.

Roach is leaving IMPD to become a site security specialist for Roche Diagnostics.