Mayor Hogsett names longtime investigator, assistant chief Randal Taylor as IMPD’s new chief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Randal Taylor as the new chief for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hogsett made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. Chris Bailey will become the assistant chief.

“Randy has proven himself to be a thoughtful, community-minded leader and a dedicated advocate for those impacted by violence,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “With decades of law enforcement experience in the Indianapolis community, I believe that Randy is uniquely positioned to build upon the progress of the last three years while moving the department forward with a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and collaboration.”

Taylor is a familiar face from within the department. He is a longtime criminal investigator, and he most recently served as the assistant chief under Bryan Roach. He began his law enforcement career with the Champaign Police Department in 1987.

“Taylor has had a robust career in public safety, with extensive experience in investigations, victims’ services, and community relations. He joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in 1993, beginning as a patrol officer and moving into investigations, where he worked on cases ranging from child abuse, internal investigations, as well as sex and financial crimes. He climbed his way through the ranks, earning the title of sergeant, lieutenant and captain. In 2007, following the consolidation of the police department, Taylor worked in investigations for IMPD’s adult sex crimes and child abuse units. In 2012, Taylor was appointed to Commander of Community Affairs,” IMPD said in a statement.

Roach is retiring this week after serving three years as IMPD chief.

Roach presided over a period of great transition inside IMPD, from technological and investigative innovations to the hiring of hundreds of new police officers and revamping their training as well as expanding beat policing.

While overall crime decreased on Roach’s watch, homicide statistics have remained consistent.

Roach is leaving IMPD to become a site security specialist for Roche Diagnostics.