Light snow during the day and a cold New Year's Eve night for central Indiana

December has been an interesting month ranging from warm temperatures, to heavy snow and then to heavy rain. The month will end snow showers and cold temperatures. Light snow will fall, mainly north of I-70, overnight through Tuesday morning and a few slick spots will be possible for the morning rush hour. Temperatures will get above freezing Tuesday afternoon, but not by much, with high in the mid-30s. We’ll have clear skies for party goers, ringing in the new year Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s. It will be a little warmer on New Year’s Day with highs in the 40s.

Our brief warmup will continue Thursday and Friday with rain and highs in the 50s. For the first weekend of the new year highs will be near 40 degrees with rain changing to snow on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday.

Temperatures fell behind a cold front Monday.

So far this has been a mild month.

This has also been a wet month.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight

Light snow is likely Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will clear out by Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday.

We will have a cold New Year’s Eve night.

The weather will be warm for the Gator Bowl with a chance for rain by Friday.