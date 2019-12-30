× ‘I’ve got a lot of thinking to do’: Retirement among the options for Colts’ Anthony Castonzo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Decision time looms for Anthony Castonzo, and the outcome figures to have wide-reaching ramifications.

That’s because one of the two options for the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran left tackle is retirement after nine seasons.

“That’s an option,” Castonzo revealed Monday as the Colts cleaned out their locker stalls and headed into an uncertain offseason. “It’s personal reasons.

“I’ve got a lot of thinking to do.”

After chatting with the media, Castonzo headed to general manager Chris Ballard’s office for an exit meeting.

Castonzo is in the final year of a four-year, $48.3 million contract extension he signed in September 2015. A new contract would undoubtedly pay him at least $12-14 million per season.

However, that’s a massive payday Castonzo might walk away from.

“I love it here, for sure,” he said. “It’s great. But I’ve got some decisions to make. I’ve got some thinking to do. That’s what it comes down to.

“It’s going to be a decision I make and I’ll have to live with it.”

Castonzo, 31, just completed his ninth season. He represents something of a trivia answer as well. As the Colts’ 2011 first-round draft pick, he’s the last remaining link to the Bill Polian era.

More than that, Castonzo has been an anchor of the offensive line. He’s appeared in 140 of a possible 152 games, including the playoffs. He’s started all 16 games in six of his nine seasons.

Castonzo was part of an offensive line this season that started all 16 games. The last time the Colts managed that was in 2000.

If Castonzo walks away, the Colts find themselves with a massive offseason hole to fill. There is no heir apparent on the roster.

The team holds the 13th overall pick in the draft and that suddenly could be targeted for a left tackle.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: