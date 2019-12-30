Indianapolis father arrested on battery charge in death of newborn

Posted 12:19 pm, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, December 30, 2019

Michael Gaunt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a father in connection with the death of his newborn baby.

On Dec. 20, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Rockville Road after a 911 caller said a child had stopped breathing. Officers found a 28-day-old infant who was unresponsive; the baby died from trauma on Dec. 23.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide, police said.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old Michael Gaunt, the baby’s father, in connection with the boy’s death. He was booked on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious injury.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

