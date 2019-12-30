Fire destroys home on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire destroyed a home on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The fire occurred on Danube Street near Troy Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says two kids and two adults escaped from the house before crews arrived.

Fifteen units responded to the scene, including two from Beech Grove.

The fire was under control around 11 p.m.

Dispatch received calls from 13 different people in the area, and many of those callers reported it sounded like an explosion.

A restoration crew is working on the home next door. The four people who live in that home were evacuated as well.

The fire department says both homes had working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

