DPW says 40 drivers will pre-treat Indy roads and overpasses as temperatures dip

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With temperatures dropping and a wintry mix possible in central Indiana, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will hit the streets.

DPW said 40 drivers will be called upon Monday night to pre-treat roads as temperatures drop below freezing in Indy.

No significant snowfall is expected, but pavement temperatures could approach freezing by early Tuesday morning. Crews will report at 11 p.m. Monday and address routes through the middle part of Tuesday morning. DPW’s focus will be on pre-treating locations where wet pavement may freeze quickly—such as overpasses.

Windy conditions are expected this week; forestry crews will remain on standby to respond to any reports of downed trees or branches.

You can report tree debris or high water to the Mayor’s Action Center (317-327-4622) or via RequestIndy. Forestry calls outside of office hours will require the caller to press option 2 in order to be connected to DPW Dispatch.