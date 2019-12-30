× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 54 ‘Colts Finale Loss a Microcosm of Season’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a strong first half start in the season finale, the Colts faded in the second half against the Jaguars, ending their season with a loss.

On Monday’s podcast, Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown the game, which in many ways resembles Indianapolis’ 2019 season as a whole.

The fellas also highlight some team and individual milestones that were hit during the game and discuss the status of left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who told the media Monday that retirement is not off the table.

Be sure to join us for Thursday’s podcast when Hopkins is joined by Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths to recap the Colts’ 2019 season before moving on to offseason happenings.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play