Carmel interchange opens after 3 years of construction

Posted 5:11 am, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12AM, December 30, 2019

CARMEL, Ind. — It was once rated one of the worst intersections in all of Indiana, but after three years of construction, the interchange project at 96th Street and Keystone Avenue is complete.

The  $28.7 million project removed the traffic light at one of the city’s most congested and dangerous intersections.

Drivers will now be able to drive up and down Keystone Avenue without stopping and use the roundabout under the bridge to go left on 96th Street.

The work isn’t done just yet. Crews will wrap up some of the finishing touches when the weather warms up.

City officials and others will celebrate this milestone with a ribbon cutting Monday morning.

Celebration for the opening of 96th & Keystone interchange 

  • Tom Wood Ford Dealership, 3130 E 96th Street
  • 10:30 a.m.
  • Open to the public

