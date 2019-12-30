× 2 dead after weekend shooting at Lafayette gas station

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a shooting in Tippecanoe County that left two people dead Sunday night.

According to ISP, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department received a report of shots fired at the Family Express Station near the 3100 block of Old IN 25 around 7:18 p.m.

ISP said sheriff’s deputies found one person dead inside the station upon arrival, and an armed suspect outside the station by the gas pumps.

According to ISP, deputies attempted to detain the subject, shots were fired and the suspect is now deceased.

At the request of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation of this incident is being conducted by the ISP Lafayette Post.

ISP investigators are working to determine how the suspect was killed.