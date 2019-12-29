× Woman dead, child hurt following shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is dead and a child is injured after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 4900 block of Clarkson Drive in response to a shooting.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say the child is being treated for injuries, although IMPD has not confirmed whether the child was shot.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.