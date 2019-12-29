IN Focus: Banks discusses latest developments on impeachment process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WAYNE - Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) sat down with WANE-TV this week to discuss the latest news from the nation's capital, including the looming impeachment trial in the Senate, which is still up in the air after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she wasn't ready to send the articles to the Senate until hearing more about how the trial will be conducted.

"A lot of us didn’t see coming that (Speaker Pelosi) would sit on the articles of impeachment rather than immediately send them over to the Senate, so she’s playing procedural games at this point," said Banks. "She looks petty in the process in withholding the process or the Articles from going forward. My hope overall is that we can get this over with quickly and get back to work doing the people’s business in the Congress and focusing on the issues that matter most."

Last week, we also heard from several Indiana lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who was asked about Pelosi's move to hold on the article of impeachment before sending them to the Senate.

"You probably do something like that when you feel like you've got a weak case. To me, it’s a tactic," said Braun.

"I expect to follow the lead of Speaker Pelosi," said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). "If some Senators think our case is so weak, they should have no trouble taking up this impeachment trial quickly and fairly."

"This is all a political game by House Democrats trying to impeach the President as he heads into an election year," said Banks. "We’ve never seen anything like this happen in American history before, where one party weaponizes the Constitutional impeachment process to injure a President, a sitting President, as he moves into his reelection, that’s never happened before."

In the video above, we also hear from presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), who's now in his final days as South Bend's mayor. His term expires at the end of the year.

"I think we're all looking forward to that day (when President Trump is out of office), when we can put some of the current chaos and corruption and division behind us," said Buttigieg at a campaign stop in Iowa last week.