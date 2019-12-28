Smits scores 16 to lead No. 12 Bulldogs over Warhawks 67-36

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead 12th-ranked Butler to a 67-36 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean McDermott scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-1), who have won three in a row.

Josh Nicholas had 12 points while Michael Ertel, JD Wiliams and Elijah Ifejeh each scored five points for the Warhawks (4-7), who have lost five straight games.

Butler started the second half on a 13-2 run to build the lead to 28 points.

Nze scored back-to-back baskets and Bryce Golden scored twice. Smits’ layup with 13:02 remaining to make it 46-18.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana-Monroe: Even in the Warhawks’ losses the team had been scoring 45 or more points. The 36 points against Butler were the fewest points scored this season.

Butler: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak of non-conference home games to 58 — the longest streak in the nation.

UP NEXT:

Louisiana-Monroe will host Troy on Thursday.

Butler will open Big East play at St. John’s on Tuesday.

