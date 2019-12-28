Rain arrives for second half of weekend

Rain will begin to increase in aerial coverage across central Indiana and in intensity Saturday night in to Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, especially over the southern half of the state.

Expect rain to diminish by late morning in central Indiana. There could be a few scattered showers, but there will be dry time.

Computer models suggest another wave of rain moving north through the state late afternoon and in to the evening. Once again, aerial coverage will increase by Sunday night.

While a few showers will be possible for the Monday morning commute, the rain will become widely scattered before ending by mid-morning.

Rainfall totals by Monday morning could be hefty. A four computer model average suggests 1.70″ of rain could fall in Indianapolis. (Range in rainfall projections: 1.45″ to 2.19″)

Winds will increase out of the west-southwest Monday afternoon. This will happen around the time of a dry slot moving through the state, allowing for clouds to break and sunshine to return for a few hours.

Temperatures will be dropping through the 50°s, 40°s and eventually the 30°s by late Monday night.