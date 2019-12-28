Rain arrives for second half of weekend

Posted 7:25 pm, December 28, 2019, by

Rain will begin to increase in aerial coverage across central Indiana and in intensity Saturday night in to Sunday morning.  A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, especially over the southern half of the state.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery.

Expect rain to diminish by late morning in central Indiana.  There could be a few scattered showers, but there will be dry time.

Computer models suggest another wave of rain moving north through the state late afternoon and in to the evening.  Once again, aerial coverage will increase by Sunday night.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery.

While a few showers will be possible for the Monday morning commute, the rain will become widely scattered before ending by mid-morning.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery.

Rainfall totals by Monday morning could be hefty.  A four computer model average suggests 1.70″ of rain could fall in Indianapolis.  (Range in rainfall projections: 1.45″ to 2.19″)

Computer model projection of rainfall accumulation.

Winds will increase out of the west-southwest Monday afternoon.  This will happen around the time of a dry slot moving through the state, allowing for clouds to break and sunshine to return for a few hours.

Temperatures will be dropping through the 50°s, 40°s and eventually the 30°s by late Monday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.