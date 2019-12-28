Dog reunited with family after being stabbed by suspected burglar on Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. -- A family is reunited with their dog after a possible burglar stabs the pooch on Christmas morning.

“They were thinking they wouldn’t be able to see her again, have her again," said Chrystal Gray of her son's dog Skee.

Gray believes the man was on their property and attempting to break into their garage. That's when the family says Skee was stabbed in the neck, possibly while trying to stop the suspect.

“It is serious, it could have been life-threatening," said Gray.

The family confronted the man in an alley, saying he claimed he through a "slushie" drink at the dog, and that it wasn't blood. The gaping wound on the dog's neck said otherwise. Gray's family rushed the animal to Noah's Animal Hospital.

“They put napkins on there. They put some plastic wrap on there, obviously trying to stop the bleeding," said Kristen McGuire with Noah's Animal Hospital.

McGuire's team took over after the dog came in and was able to slow the bleeding before she was eventually transferred to Indianapolis Animal Care Services for surgery. Veterinarians were able to close the wound, which was four to five inches deep. Gray says she is glad it was her who ran into the suspect.

"We were willing to put Skee through surgery, and to help her get back strong and healthy, but what if that was an adult?" Questioned Gray, "What if it was actually anyone else at home at the time?"

Skee just had puppies a few weeks ago and is now back home with her family.

