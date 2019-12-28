× Colts arrive in Jacksonville, season finale Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For NFL players, closing out a season should be no different that a sprinter finishing a race.

“Oh, you run all the way through the line,” explains Colts running back Nyheim Hines, an All-American sprinter in his college days at NC State. “Maybe even lean.

“We want to go out there, play our best game yet, put some great stuff on film, and have some great momentum going into the offseason.”

Helping Hines and the offense will be the presence of Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, who passed through the NFL’s concussion protocol, traveled with the team to Jacksonville, and will start Sunday afternoon.

“We call plays and 56 pulls around, I just follow him,” smiles Hines. “I’m glad I get to do that another week.”

The Colts close out the season against their AFC South rival Jaguars, a team they beat 33-13 earlier this year.

“We had a great game against them,” explains Hines. “Against a division opponent, you don’t have great games a lot. Hopefully we can do it again, but more than likely it’s not gonna be like that. We’re probably gonna have a close game. We’ll go out there and try to take what they give us.”

The Colts and Jaguars kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon.