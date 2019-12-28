× Armed robbery outside Columbus gas station ends in police chase Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A gas station clerk was injured during an armed robbery Saturday morning.

The Columbus Police Department said the robbery happened outside the Get-n-Go gas station on County Road 450 South in Columbus. Officers determined a suspect grabbed the gas station clerk outside the store and robbed her of her car keys while armed with a knife.

The suspect, identified as Josey Keesling of Noblesville, took off in the victim’s car before being spotted by a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department deputy. The deputy pursued Keesling until he pulled over near the 83 mile marker on Interstate 65.

Keesling was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, auto theft, intimidation and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the robbery. The department said she received cuts and lacerations during a struggle with the suspect.