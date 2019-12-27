× The final weekend of the year will be mild and wet across central Indiana

Indianapolis has received 1.71″ of precipitation during the month so far. Now, a more vigorous storm system will move in and bring widespread rain and chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday. Gusty winds will also accompany the rain and gusts up to 30 miles per hour are expected Saturday night through Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will fall on Sunday. Up to an inch and a half is expected by Sunday night.

In spite of the rain our mild weather will continue through the final weekend of 2019 with highs near 60 degrees. An approaching cold front will trigger the rain. Behind the cold front colder air will settle in to end the year. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will tumble into the 20s through most of next week. For New Year’s Eve temperatures will be near freezing.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

We’ll have a cloudy, mild Saturday.

Shower will develop Saturday evening.

Gusty winds are likely Sunday morning.

Heavy rain will develop Sunday morning.

Thunderstorms will be possible Sunday morning.

Heavy rain will continue Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild on Sunday.

Over an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

It will be dry and cold for New Year’s Eve.