The Colts and Indiana University have big football games in Jacksonville this week

Jacksonville, Florida will be the football focus for central Indiana this week. The Colts take on the Jaguars Sunday at 4:25pm. While the Colts have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, the game does have playoff implications for other AFC teams. Indiana University will battle the University of Tennessee in the Gator Bowl on Thursday. It will be warm week in northern Florida with a chance for showers for the Colts game and dry weather for the Gator Bowl.

We’ll have a chance for rain during the second half of the Colts game Sunday.

Expect dry weather for the Gator Bowl.