Salvation Army looking for end-of-year donations

Posted 4:01 pm, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, December 27, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Salvation Army hopes that people will make some end of the year donations to help make a big impact in communities across the state.

The organization said around 30% of all annual giving takes place in December. With the Red Kettle donations down across the state, the organization hopes late-December donations can help make sure life-changing programs are available to continue into 2020.

“We’ve built up some amazing programs across Indiana,” said Major Bob Webster, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in Indiana. “Everything from a world-class summer camp for low-income kids to our Pathway of Hope program, which is helping families break the cycle of poverty. These programs are dependent on the generosity of donors in every county in Indiana because they serve Hoosiers from every zip code.”

People can designate end-of-year gifts to help a single county, community, facility, programs or services like emergency assistance or food pantries.

To make a donation, contact the Indiana Divisional Headquarters in Indianapolis at (800) 589-1037 or find a local Salvation Army by visiting salvationarmyindiana.org.

