Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside the Lakes of Georgetown Apartments.

911 operators say they received a call in reference to shots being fired near the 6300 block of Sandyside Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Responding officers ended up locating a man who was shot in the leg.

Investigators  believe this began as a family fight at a different location and ended with the victim being shot outside the apartment complex.

Police say neighbors who heard the gun shots brought the victim inside to safety.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said if the alleged shooter is in custody or if they’ve developed any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

