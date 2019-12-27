Lafayette police investigate shots fired outside mall

Posted 8:26 pm, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35PM, December 27, 2019

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after reports of shots fired outside the Tippecanoe Mall Friday evening.

The Lafayette Police Department said they responded to the mall for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers determined that a confrontation between at least two people lead to the shots being fired.

Nobody was injured from the shooting. However, an uninvolved female was injured as she ran from the shooting and dislocated her knee.

Police found one suspect inside the mall and took them into custody. They continue to look for other people involved in the confrontation.

