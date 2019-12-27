× Indiana woman who injected feces into son’s IV sentenced to 7 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana woman who admitted to injecting fecal matter into her son’s IV is going to prison.

Tiffany Alberts, 44, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of probation one count of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery. She had been charged with attempted murder, but she was found not guilty of that charge during a bench trial in September.

The investigation began in 2016 when her then 15-year-old son developed blood infections while undergoing treatment for leukemia at Riley Hospital for Children.

Staff placed surveillance cameras in the teen’s room, and they discovered Alberts was using a syringe to inject an unknown substance in his IV bag.

Alberts later admitted to putting feces in his IV bag. She said she did it to get her son moved to another unit at Riley that had better treatment.

Doctors say the boy could have died from septic shock.