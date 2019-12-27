Indiana woman who injected feces into son’s IV sentenced to 7 years in prison

Posted 11:30 am, December 27, 2019, by

Tiffany Alberts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana woman who admitted to injecting fecal matter into her son’s IV is going to prison.

Tiffany Alberts, 44, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of probation one count of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery. She had been charged with attempted murder, but she was found not guilty of that charge during a bench trial in September.

The investigation began in 2016 when her then 15-year-old son developed blood infections while undergoing treatment for leukemia at Riley Hospital for Children.

Staff placed surveillance cameras in the teen’s room, and they discovered Alberts was using a syringe to inject an unknown substance in his IV bag.

Alberts later admitted to putting feces in his IV bag. She said she did it to get her son moved to another unit at Riley that had better treatment.

Doctors say the boy could have died from septic shock.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.