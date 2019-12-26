Shelbyville police arrest three people in Christmas Eve armed robbery

Posted 11:09 pm, December 26, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Three people were arrested after an armed robbery at a convenience station Tuesday night.

The Shelbyville Police Department said the robbery happened at the Bigfoot Convenience Station on State Road 44 in Shelbyville around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Police were able to obtain a vehicle description and direction of travel. Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies found a vehicle matching the description near the casino entrance of I-74.

Three Indianapolis men were arrested in connection with the armed robbery. Cortez Tannin, Corey Johnson and Walter Wilson were being held Thursday in the Shelby County Jail on a preliminary Armed Robbery charge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.