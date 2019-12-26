× Recall notice: Select Trader Joe’s egg and potato salads

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, 6 oz and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad for a potential Listeria contamination.

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the 6 oz Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and 20 oz Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 oz with a “USE BY” date up to and including 12/27/19.

FDA said these products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to FDA:

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. This recall is taking place due notification by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20 Lbs pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation.

Officials said there have been no confirmed illnesses to date, but consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at (855) 312-7504, Monday through Friday 8 p.m. – 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Trader Joe’s Egg Salad – 6 oz Cups – UPC 0066 6695 – “USE BY” dates up through and including “12/27/19”

Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad – 20 oz Trays – UPC 0032 1747 – “USE BY “dates up through and including “12/27/19”