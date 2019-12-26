Police looking for help investigating Christmas Eve bank robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying two suspects of a bank robbery that happened on Christmas Eve.

The Lawrence Police Department said the robbery happened around 10:45 Tuesday morning at the Huntington Bank on Pendleton Pike. A man and woman presented a note implying they were armed and demanded cash.

After getting the cash, the duo left the bank, where a dye pack activated. This likely covered the stolen cash, clothing and possibly the woman with red dye.

Police say the man is about 6′ tall with an average build. The woman is approximately 5’5″ tall with a small build. She may have been wearing a wig.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS, or the FBI 317-595-4000. Information may be shared anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.