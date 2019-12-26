× One year after son’s murder, Indianapolis woman continues search for answers

LAWRENCE, Ind. — It’s been nearly one year since 22-year-old Aaron Grice was murdered in Lawrence. Police are still looking for those responsible as his family pushes hard for answers.

On the day after Christmas, Mary East found her son shot and beaten behind a dumpster at the Canterbury House Apartments in Lawrence. She’s now preparing to celebrate her first Christmas without him, and she says this year there’s only one thing she wants.

“All I want for Christmas is justice,” East said. “That’s all I’m asking for is justice.”

It’s a Christmas gift that East has wanted for nearly a year. On December 26, 2018 her family got a phone call from her son saying he had been beaten up. When they came to the apartment complex to help him, they found him shot dead.

“I got down on the ground to give him CPR and stuff like that, and he was already gone,” East said.

East says her son was with friends playing a game of dice when he was killed. Both she and Lawrence police say they have a good idea about what may have happened, but they need more information to find the person responsible.

“Over a dice game that probably wasn’t even worth $100 or $200,” Grice said. “For taking somebody’s life, that’s messed up… that’s really messed up.”

The anniversary of his death along with the holidays makes this time of year tough. Grice left behind two young children, and as Mary helps them celebrate their first Christmas without their dad, she’s hoping someone else helps bring them justice.

“I’m just hoping and praying that someday, somebody realizes they took something from me that I can never get back,” East said.

The family will hold a vigil at the apartment complex in Lawrence to honor the anniversary of Grice’s death. It will take place Thursday, December 26 at 6 p.m.

If you have any information on this case, contact Lawrence Police or crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.