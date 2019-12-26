× Man in critical condition after shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of 35th Street.

911 operators received a call in reference to an injured person shortly before 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

When police and EMS personnel arrived on scene, they found a man in his mid-forties who was shot twice.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have released very few details and say the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.