Jackson County police arrest 2 Seymour men for burglary

Gregory Davis (left) and Ricky Joe Stewart (right) - booking photo provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Department

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Seymour men suspected in the burglary of a residence Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call from a citizen that claimed to witness two men kick in the door of a residence near US 50 W and CR 500 W.

Officers found a vehicle in the driveway and two men inside the residence upon arrival.

According to police, items taken from the residence were found inside the vehicle in the driveway.

Gregory Davis, 38, and Ricky Joe Stewart, 39, both of Seymour, were arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

