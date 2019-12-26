Indianapolis Auto Show returns for 106th year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rev up your engines. The Indianapolis Auto Show is in town.

It’s the 2nd-longest running auto show in the nation. The show features new 2020 models from more than 20 different carmakers. Organizers say it’s a chance to shop for a new car…or to get the family out of the house if you’ve bonded enough over the holidays.

“It’s an opportunity but it’s a tradition for a lot of families just to come out and see the new vehicles,” Marty Murphy, Show Manager for the Indianapolis Auto Show said. “It’s also a great opportunity to comparison shop a vehicle if you are in the market.”

While people are at the auto show, they have the opportunity to bring home a new family member. Subaru is partnering to adopt out dogs.

“We have dogs on site that are ready to be adopted,” Murphy said. “It’s kind of like a petting zoo environment, where you can take your kids into a fenced-in area where it’s controlled.”

This is the 106th year for the auto show. It runs through January 1.

