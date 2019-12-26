Central Indiana will stay mild through the weekend with a chance for rain

December 26, 2019

December has been a very active weather month. We’ve almost eight inches snow so far, and most of it has melted. For the past seven days in a row Indianapolis high temperatures have been above average, including the warmest Christmas Day in in 32 years.

A weak cold front will move across the state overnight and bring a few sprinkles through Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday afternoon and our mild weather will continue through the final weekend of 2019 with highs in the 50s. A more vigorous storm system will move in and bring widespread rain and chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday.

Behind the cold front colder air will settle in the end the year. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will tumble into the 20s through most of next week.

So far this has been a mild month.

We have had six days will more than a trace of  precipitation this month.

We have had 7.6″ of snow this month.

We are in the midst of a streak of above average temperatures.

We will have a wide range in low temperatures overnight.

A few sprinkles are likely through Friday morning.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

Expect a few scattered t-storms in Jacksonville this weekend.

We’ll have a dry, cold New Year’s Eve.

